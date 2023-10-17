Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 books to help talk to your child about climate change

By Pauline Jones, Associate Professor in Language in Education, University of Wollongong
Anne Hellwig, Adjunct lecturer, Literacy, Linguistics and Semiotics, University of Wollongong
Annette Turney, Lecturer of Language and Literacy Education, Australian Catholic University
Here are six books from Australian writers and illustrators that can help parents and carers look at issues related to climate change with children from preschool to late primary years.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
