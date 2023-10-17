Tolerance.ca
The Voice campaign showed Labor's strategy for countering right-wing populism is in disarray

By Carol Johnson, Emerita Professor, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Adelaide
On election night, a triumphant Anthony Albanese declared Labor was committed to the Uluru statement from the Heart “in full”, thereby including establishing an Indigenous Voice.

Albanese had partly won the election by pledging to bring Australians together to build a better, more equal Australia. In doing so, he managed to sidestep Scott Morrison’s right-wing…The Conversation


