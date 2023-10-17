Tolerance.ca
People with intellectual disability are often diagnosed with cancer when it is already well advanced

By Martin McMahon, Assistant Professor in Intellectual Disability Nursing, Trinity College Dublin
Many people with intellectual disability are diagnosed with cancer when it has already spread (metastasized) and the odds of survival are lower.

Intellectual disability is a lifelong condition that occurs before adulthood where people have a reduced ability to understand new or…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
