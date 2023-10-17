Gaza conflict: how children’s lives are affected on every level
By Jason Hart, Professor of Humanitarianism and Development, University of Bath
Caitlin Procter, Marie Skłodowska-Curie Research Fellow, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
Mohammed Alruzzi, Lecturer in Childhood Studies, University of Bristol
Children living in Gaza have never known anything but overcrowding, shortages, conflict and danger.
It’s been 18 years since the then Israeli prime minister, Ariel Sharon, moved all Israel’s settlers and military personnel out of the Gaza Strip. The country’s official narrative then became that they were no longer an occupying force.
But two years later, following the election of Hamas, the Israeli government imposed a blockade on the entire Gaza Strip. So today’s 18-year-olds have suffered in a state of…
