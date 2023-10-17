Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Only 1% of chemical compounds have been discovered – here's how we search for others that could change the world

By Matthew Addicoat, Senior Lecturer in Functional Materials, Nottingham Trent University
The universe is flooded with billions of chemicals, each a tiny pinprick of potential. And we’ve only identified 1% of them. Scientists believe undiscovered chemical compounds could help remove greenhouse gases, or trigger a medical breakthrough much like penicillin did.

But let’s just get this out there first: it’s not that chemists aren’t curious. Since Russian chemist Dmitri…The Conversation




© The Conversation -
