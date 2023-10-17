Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is someone using your pictures to catfish? Your rights when it comes to fake profiles and social media stalking

By Rachel Maguire, Lecturer in Law, Royal Holloway University of London
Aislinn O'Connell, Senior Lecturer in Law, Royal Holloway University of London
If you’ve ever used a dating app, you’ve probably experienced the disappointment of meeting someone who doesn’t look quite like their photos. You may have even been a victim of catfishing, where someone creates a fake identity to deceive or scam others online. But what if someone uses your photos to catfish someone else?

Setting up a social media account or dating profile is as easy as entering a name and email address. Platforms do very little to verify users’ identities, making it easy for someone to scam you, harass you – or pretend to be you.

There is


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sexual harassment victims in Nigerian universities are being blamed – cyberspace study
~ People with intellectual disability are often diagnosed with cancer when it is already well advanced
~ Gaza conflict: how children’s lives are affected on every level
~ The book that haunts me – seven experts on the scariest thing they’ve ever read
~ Elon Musk is an 'engineer' but Bill Gates is a 'leader' – new research shows founder personality can dictate startup success
~ How animal traits have shaped the journey of species across the globe
~ Only 1% of chemical compounds have been discovered – here's how we search for others that could change the world
~ Why heating your home this winter may be even harder than last year
~ Foe review: a Frankenstein tale of the not-so-distant future
~ Make new friends and become a role model: why you should consider volunteering if you're in your 20s or 30s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter