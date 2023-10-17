Worried about your child's teeth? Focus on these 3 things
By Mihiri Silva, Paediatric dentist, Senior Lecturer and Clinician-Scientist Fellow, MCRI and University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Elodie O'Connor, Research Officer, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Rachelle Welti, Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Sharon Goldfeld, Director, Center for Community Child Health Royal Children's Hospital; Professor, Department of Paediatrics, University of Melbourne; Theme Director Population Health, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
One in three Australian children have tooth decay by the time they start school. This rises to more than 40% by the time they’re eight or nine.
Teeth decay occurs when frequent and excessive amounts of sugar disturb bacteria in the mouth. This can lead to holes or “cavities”,…
