Australia has fined X Australia over child sex abuse material concerns. How severe is the issue – and what happens now?

By Marten Risius, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, The University of Queensland
Stan Karanasios, Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Grant, has found X (formerly Twitter) guilty of serious non-compliance to a transparency notice on child sex abuse material. The commissioner has issued X with an infringement notice for A$610,500.

The commissioner first issued transparency notices to Google, X (then Twitter), Twitch, TikTok and Discord in February under the Online Safety Act 2021. Under this legislation, the commissioner has powers to require online service providers to report…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
