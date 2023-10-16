Tolerance.ca
Decades of underfunding, blockade have weakened Gaza's health system – the siege has pushed it into abject crisis

By Yara M. Asi, Assistant Professor of Global Health Management and Informatics, University of Central Florida
Hospitals have been destroyed, and doctors and health care staff killed. Gaza’s health services may take years to recover, warns a Palestinian health specialist.The Conversation


