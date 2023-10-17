Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Airstrike on Village an Apparent War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Homes destroyed after air and artillery strikes in Mung Lai Hkyet village, in Kachin State, Myanmar, October 10, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Myanmar military attacked a village hosting hundreds of displaced civilians in Kachin State on October 9, 2023, killing 28 civilians, including 11 children, committing an apparent war crime, Human Rights Watch said today. The nighttime attack on Mung Lai Hkyet, which also injured more than 60 people and caused extensive damage to civilian structures, did not appear to be targeting a military objective. Human Rights Watch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
