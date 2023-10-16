Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Serbia-Kosovo tensions hang like a spectre over the European Union

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
The U.S. and the EU have neglected the Balkans, hoping that the allure of EU integration would be enough to placate Serbia and other countries. It was not.The Conversation


