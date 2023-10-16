Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Exorcist: Believer is a ‘retcon’ film - it imagines none of the sequels exist. This sequel shouldn’t exist, either

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English, University of Sydney
What seems at first blush to be an innovative approach to franchise movie-making is nothing more than a futile exercise in cinematic nostalgia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Killers of the Flower Moon, true crime reveals the paradoxes of the past
~ AI is closer than ever to passing the Turing test for ‘intelligence’. What happens when it does?
~ We landed a camera on Venus before seeing parts of our own oceans – it’s time to ramp up observations closer to home
~ 'They treat you like an it': people with intellectual disability on seeing medical professionals
~ The move to a cashless society isn't just a possibility, it's well underway
~ Parents make mistakes. So what does 'good enough parenting' look like?
~ Could 'marine cloud brightening' reduce coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef?
~ Israel-Hamas war: history shows the dangers of a creeping occupation
~ Memory in action: what the UK's official COVID commemoration should look like
~ Five tips for a sustainable Halloween
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter