We landed a camera on Venus before seeing parts of our own oceans – it’s time to ramp up observations closer to home
By Craig Stevens, Professor in Ocean Physics, University of Auckland
Natalie Robinson, Marine Physicist, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research
The rapid changes in the Southern Ocean and Antarctica highlight the urgency of better direct observations and measurements, beyond satellite monitoring and modelling.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 16, 2023