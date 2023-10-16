Tolerance.ca
Ancient Egypt had far more venomous snakes than the country today, according to our new study of a scroll

By Isabelle Catherine Winder, Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Bangor University
Wolfgang Wüster, Professor of Zoology, Bangor University
How much can the written records of ancient civilisations tell us about the animals they lived alongside? Our latest research, based on the venomous snakes described in an ancient Egyptian papyrus, suggests more than you might think. A much more diverse range of snakes than we’d imagined lived in the land of the pharaohs – which also explains why these Egyptian authors were so preoccupied with treating snakebites!

Like cave paintings, texts from early in recorded history often describe wild…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
