Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A reflexive act of military revenge burdened the US − and may do the same for Israel

By Peter Mansoor, Professor of History, General Raymond E. Mason Jr. Chair in Military History, The Ohio State University
The US response to 9/11 included a declaration that America would destroy its enemies. The effort took decades, and thousands of lives on both sides, and never really succeeded.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
