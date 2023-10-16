Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Caine Prize 2023: Senegalese writers win for fantasy-horror story about dangers facing girls

By Caroline D. Laurent, Assistant Professor, American University of Paris (AUP)
The influential Caine Prize for African Writing for 2023 was won by a power couple from Senegal. Their short story A Soul of Small Places (which can be read over here) echoes deeper trends in the country’s literature while picking up on the growth of horror and speculative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
