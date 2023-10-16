Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘New Bloom': A rare leftist media voice in Taiwan

By Filip Noubel
As Taiwan prepares for presidential and legislative elections, Global Voices spoke to one of the few leftist media operating outside of the Kuomintang/Democratic Progressive Party dichotomy that dominates local media.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
