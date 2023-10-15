Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Killings of Unionists Go Unchecked

By Human Rights Watch
(Manila) – The killing by Philippine police of a labor leader in Rizal province underscores the continued targeting of unionists in the Philippines and the need for government action to stop these abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. Philippine authorities should thoroughly investigate the killing of the labor leader Jude Thaddeus Fernandez and appropriately prosecute all those responsible. Police said they shot Fernandez on September 29, 2023 in his home in the town of Binangonan when he “fought back” while they were serving him with a search warrant. The police have not explained why his home…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
