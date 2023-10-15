Will we still have antibiotics in 50 years? We asked 7 global experts
By André O. Hudson, Dean of the College of Science, Professor of Biochemistry, Rochester Institute of Technology
Fidelma Fitzpatrick, Consultant Microbiologist, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, Ireland and Professor and Head of Department, Clinical Microbiology, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Juliana Côrrea, Pesquisadora de pós-doutorado em saúde pública, Escola de Administração de Empresas de São Paulo da Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV/EAESP)
Lori L. Burrows, Professor of Biocchemistry and Biomedical Sciences, McMaster University
Raúl Rivas González, Catedrático de Microbiología. Miembro de la Sociedad Española de Microbiología., Universidad de Salamanca
Roy Robins-Browne, Honorary Professorial Fellow, medical microbiology, The University of Melbourne
Yori Yuliandra, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Universitas Andalas
We asked 7 global experts in microbiology and biochemistry if we are headed towards a future with no antimicrobial agents.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 15, 2023