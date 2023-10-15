Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The impact of work on well-being: 6 factors that will affect the future of work and health inequalities

By Peter Smith, Senior Scientist, Institute for Work & Health. Professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Arjumand Siddiqi, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Population Health Equity, University of Toronto
Cameron Mustard, Professor of Epidemiology (Emeritis), University of Toronto
John William Frank, Professorial Fellow, Usher Institute of Population Health Sciences and Informatics, The University of Edinburgh
Reiner Rugulies, Adjunct Professor, Psychosocial Medicine, Section of Epidemiology, Department of Public Health, University of Copenhagen
The work environment is a social determinant of health. However, work has been underused as a lever to address health inequalities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A campaign pushes for first Black woman justice in Brazil's Supreme Court
~ An overseas media report reignites Jamaica's longstanding concern regarding limited beach access
~ The hidden risks of buy now, pay later: What shoppers need to know
~ India's accusation of 'terrorism' is a ploy to hide its own human rights abuses
~ How climate change-induced stress is altering fish hormones — with huge repercussions for reproduction
~ How did the media perform on the Voice referendum? Let's talk about truth-telling and impartiality
~ View from The Hill: There is a way forward to tackle Indigenous disadvantage after referendum defeat
~ Elephant teeth: how they evolved to cope with climate change-driven dietary shifts
~ Between state and mosque: new book explores the turbulent history of Islamic politics in Mozambique
~ Nigeria wants to revamp its railway network. Four things it needs to do to succeed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter