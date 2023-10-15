Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elephant teeth: how they evolved to cope with climate change-driven dietary shifts

By Steven Zhang, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Helsinki
Seeing elephants in the wild is a timelessly awe-inspiring experience. There are only three living species today: the African savannah elephant, African forest elephant, and Asian elephant.

They are the remnants of a once prosperous lineage of megaherbivores called proboscideans, whose evolutionary epic spanned 60 million years and some 200 species. The African continent was the centre stage of this story.

But, until now, it hasn’t been clear how natural selection favoured modern elephants…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Between state and mosque: new book explores the turbulent history of Islamic politics in Mozambique
~ Nigeria wants to revamp its railway network. Four things it needs to do to succeed
~ If there is to be any healing after the Voice referendum, it will be a long journey
~ Voice referendum results point to shifting faultlines in Australian politics
~ 'Lies fuel racism': how the global media covered Australia's Voice to Parliament referendum
~ Setback for Indigenous Rights in Australia
~ Voice to Parliament referendum has been heavily defeated nationally and in all states
~ Deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust spurs a crisis of confidence in the idea of Israel – and its possible renewal
~ Explainer: Australia has voted against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Here’s what happened
~ From a red tide in 2020 to blood on the floor in 2023 – NZ slams the door on Labour
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter