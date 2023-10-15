'Lies fuel racism': how the global media covered Australia's Voice to Parliament referendum
By Rebecca Strating, Director, La Trobe Asia and Associate Professor, La Trobe University, La Trobe University
Andrea Carson, Professor of Political Communication, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
In recent days, news organisations around the world have sought to explain to global audiences both the Voice to Parliament referendum campaign and the result. The picture they have painted of Australia is not exactly flattering. The BBC, for example, described the win for the “no” side coming after a “fraught and often acrid campaign”.
The Washington Post declared it a “crushing…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, October 14, 2023