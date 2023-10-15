Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Setback for Indigenous Rights in Australia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aunty Shirley Lomas (L) looks on at a media conference in Redfern, Sydney, Australia ahead of the October 14, 2023 referendum to decide on an Indigenous voice to parliament. © 2023 Jenny Evans/Getty Images Australia’s referendum to enshrine a First Nations voice in the country’s constitution was unsuccessful. But the spotlight remains on the Australian government to ensure First Nations people’s rights to self-determination, and full and effective participation are properly realized. Establishing an Indigenous Voice to parliament was put to a vote on October 14, 2023,…


