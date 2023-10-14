Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: Australia has voted against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Here’s what happened

By Amy Maguire, Associate Professor in Human Rights and International Law, University of Newcastle
After a bitterly fought campaign, Australians have voted against an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament by a clear majority.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Voice to Parliament referendum has been heavily defeated nationally and in all states
~ Deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust spurs a crisis of confidence in the idea of Israel – and its possible renewal
~ From a red tide in 2020 to blood on the floor in 2023 – NZ slams the door on Labour
~ Sudan: Civilians still being killed and displaced after six months of conflict.
~ The roots of the war on Gaza explained
~ Voice to Parliament referendum is heavily defeated nationally and in all states
~ The political subjugation of First Nations peoples is no longer historical legacy
~ NZ Election 2023: polls understated the right, but National-ACT may struggle for a final majority
~ Australia: Setback for Indigenous Rights
~ ‘Reggae Ambassador’ and founding member of legendary Jamaican band ‘Third World’, Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, passes away
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter