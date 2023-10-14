Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voice to Parliament referendum is heavily defeated nationally and in all states

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The Voice to Parliament referendum has failed convincingly after the ABC projected large victories for the “no” side in the national vote and all states.

The Poll Bludger is currently projecting a 60.0–40.0% win for “no” in the national vote with 74% of enrolled voters counted.

The Poll Bludger’s current projections in the states are a “no” win in New South Wales…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The roots of the war on Gaza explained
~ The political subjugation of First Nations peoples is no longer historical legacy
~ NZ Election 2023: polls understated the right, but National-ACT may struggle for a final majority
~ Australia: Setback for Indigenous Rights
~ ‘Reggae Ambassador’ and founding member of legendary Jamaican band ‘Third World’, Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, passes away
~ Voice to Parliament referendum is heavily defeated nationally and in majority of states
~ The political subjugation of First Nations' peoples is no longer historical legacy
~ The failed referendum is a political disaster, but opportunity exists for those brave and willing to embrace it
~ It’s National on the night as New Zealand turns right: 2023 election results at a glance
~ View from The Hill: Anthony Albanese promises to continue to 'advance reconciliation' despite sweeping defeat of referendum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter