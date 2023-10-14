It’s National on the night as New Zealand turns right: 2023 election results at a glance
By Veronika Meduna, Science, Health + Environment New Zealand Editor, The Conversation
Finlay Macdonald, New Zealand Editor, The Conversation
Debrin Foxcroft, Deputy New Zealand Editor
Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer
New Zealand has swung decisively back to the right at the 2023 general election. With official results pending, it seems National and ACT can still form a government without the help of NZ First.
