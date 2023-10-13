Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Forests v farmland: what the world would look like if we allocated all our land in the optimal way

By Deepa Senapathi, Associate Professor, Head of Department of Sustainable Land Management, University of Reading
What would the world look like if we could decide – globally and collectively – to allocate all our land in the optimal way? Where would we grow food and find water, and what areas would we leave to nature?

A team of researchers in Germany have calculated optimal land use configurations that could work under future climate conditions. Their study in the journal PNAS, suggests that rejigging where we grow food could almost triple crop production, while maintaining supplies of freshwater and stores of carbon.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
