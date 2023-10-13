Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel-Gaza conflict: when social media fakes are rampant, news verification is vital

By Mitali Mukherjee, Acting director of the Reuters Insitute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford
As news of Palestinian militant group Hamas launching a deadly attack on Israel and Israel’s threat of retaliation began to filter across news networks and social media platforms, a wave of misinformation and fake videos rose alongside.

In a “tech-first” society, it is increasingly difficult to differentiate between authentic information and false claims or deliberately misleading video content. It is clear that numerous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the shadows of destruction and despair: Voices from Gaza's devastation
~ Forests v farmland: what the world would look like if we allocated all our land in the optimal way
~ Xi-Putin meeting: here's what it says about their current, and future, relationship
~ Afghanistan earthquakes: Taliban interference in aid efforts is affecting disaster response
~ Cardinal Newman: pro-slavery views of prominent 19th-century cleric raise questions about his educational legacy
~ Palestinian conflict: how despair can drive people to violence, even if it puts their lives in danger
~ Wildfire smoke leaves harmful gases in floors and walls − air purifiers aren’t enough, new study shows, but you can clean it up
~ Russia: Russian authorities must immediately stop arbitrary prosecution of Aleksei Navalny’s lawyers
~ Israel/OPT: Appalling Gaza “evacuation order” must be rescinded by Israel immediately.
~ Cameroon: Video Shows Killing by Armed Separatists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter