Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cardinal Newman: pro-slavery views of prominent 19th-century cleric raise questions about his educational legacy

By Chris Evans, Professor of History, University of South Wales
One of the comforting stories the British told themselves in the 19th and 20th centuries was that they were implacably opposed to slavery.

Britons had decided “that the disgrace of slavery should not be suffered to remain part of our national system”, or so Lord Stanley, the colonial secretary at the moment of abolition, maintained. It was a claim willingly accepted by later generations. The 1833 Act that abolished slavery in Britain’s Atlantic empire reflected the undivided national…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
