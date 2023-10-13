Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The role of AI in Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Interview with expert Anton Tarasyuk

By Filip Noubel
To understand how AI shapes an asymmetric war in Ukraine against a much larger Russian aggressor, Global Voices talked to Anton Tarasyuk, a data and AI expert based in Kyiv.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Osiris-Rex: Nasa reveals evidence of water and carbon in sample delivered to Earth from an asteroid
~ South Africa's 2022 census missed 31% of people - big data could help in future
~ This engineering course has students use their brainwaves to create performing art
~ Steep physical decline with age is not inevitable – here's how strength training can change the trajectory
~ From ancient Jewish texts to androids to AI, a just-right sequence of numbers or letters turns matter into meaning
~ Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system works well – here's how Hamas got around it
~ Empire building has always come at an economic cost for Russia – from the days of the czars to Putin's Ukraine invasion
~ Western sanctions haven't curbed Russian oil profits, but the green energy transition could
~ Scientists can't agree on when the first animals evolved – our research hopes to end the debate
~ Skin cancer: more people die from types that aren't melanoma – surprise new finding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter