Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's 2022 census missed 31% of people - big data could help in future

By David Everatt, Professor of Urban Governance, University of the Witwatersrand
Big data is not the answer to all the challenges that faced Census 2022, but it may be a key enabler for gathering reliable national data in the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
