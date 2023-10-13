Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Closing Political Space Ahead of Referendum

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of the Les Transformateurs political party in Gassi, N'Djamena, Chad, minutes before they were detained on October 8, 2023. © 2023 Private (Nairobi) – Arrests of supporters of Chad’s main opposition party seem to be an attempt to limit political dissent before an upcoming constitutional referendum, Human Rights Watch said today. The arrests came days after a June 2023 arrest warrant for the leader of the Les Transformateurs party (The Transformers, in English) appeared on social media. At least 72 party members and supporters have been detained since October…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
