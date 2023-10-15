Tolerance.ca
Starlink satellites are 'leaking' signals that interfere with our most sensitive radio telescopes

By Steven Tingay, John Curtin Distinguished Professor (Radio Astronomy), Curtin University
When I was a child in the 1970s, seeing a satellite pass overhead in the night sky was a rare event. Now it is commonplace: sit outside for a few minutes after dark, and you can’t miss them.

Thousands of satellites have been launched into Earth orbit over the past decade or so, with tens of thousands more planned in coming years. Many of these will be in “mega-constellations” such as Starlink, which aim to cover the entire globe.

These bright, shiny satellites are putting at risk our connection to…The Conversation


