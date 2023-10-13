Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Photography: Real and Imagined at the NGV – a huge and dazzling exhibition that reexamines our thinking

By Sasha Grishin, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Australian National University
Photography: Real and Imagined at the National Gallery of Victoria can be interpreted as an attempt to make sense of photography’s history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do stress and depression increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease? Here's why there might be a link
~ Israel-Gaza crisis: NZ must condemn atrocities but keep pushing for a two-state solution
~ How clouds protect coral reefs, but will not be enough to save them from us
~ How Canadian R&B artists like Drake and Justin Bieber complicate ideas of race, music and nationality
~ Gaza depends on UN and other global aid groups for food, medicine and basic services – Israel-Hamas war means nothing is getting in
~ How do I know if a rental house is mouldy before I sign the lease? 12 things to check
~ NZ police are using AI to catch criminals – but the law urgently needs to catch up too
~ Israel: White Phosphorus Used in Gaza, Lebanon
~ UN rights body extends mandate of Special Rapporteur on Russia
~ Coming to terms with the past is more important than ever. The Voice referendum is a vital first step
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter