Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A crisis of legitimacy: what's at stake for Israel and the Palestinians?

By Andrew Thomas, Lecturer in Middle East Studies, Deakin University
Hamas’ attack on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War was the deadliest single day in Israeli history. Showers of rockets, kidnappings and indiscriminate killings have led to a death toll already over 1,200 Israelis, leading many to describe the event as “Israel’s 9/11”.

Israel has wasted no time in its response – declaring “war” and heavily bombarding Gaza. More than 1,000 Gazans have been killed, with the death toll certain to rise. Israel’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How clouds protect coral reefs, but will not be enough to save them from us
~ How Canadian R&B artists like Drake and Justin Bieber complicate ideas of race, music and nationality
~ Gaza depends on UN and other global aid groups for food, medicine and basic services – Israel-Hamas war means nothing is getting in
~ How do I know if a rental house is mouldy before I sign the lease? 12 things to check
~ NZ police are using AI to catch criminals – but the law urgently needs to catch up too
~ Israel: White Phosphorus Used in Gaza, Lebanon
~ UN rights body extends mandate of Special Rapporteur on Russia
~ Coming to terms with the past is more important than ever. The Voice referendum is a vital first step
~ Arts organisations say they want to be 'cultural leaders' – but are they living up to their goals?
~ 50 years ago when the Middle East was at war, oil prices skyrocketed. But it probably won't happen this time.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter