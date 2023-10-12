How do I know if a rental house is mouldy before I sign the lease? 12 things to check
By Rebecca Bentley, Professor of Social Epidemiology and Director of the Centre of Research Excellence in Healthy Housing at the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Tim Law, Adjunct lecturer, Victoria University
Although most Australian states require homes be free of mould before they are rented out, seasoned renters know that’s not always the case. In fact, an alarming number of tenants report discovering mould after they’ve moved into a rental property.
But how can you tell? Based on our research and practical experience in the field, these are 12 questions worth considering before you sign a residential tenancy agreement.
Read more: Breaking…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 12, 2023