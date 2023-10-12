Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We found 3 types of food wasters, which one are you?

By Trang Nguyen, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Adelaide
Patrick O'Connor, Associate Professor, University of Adelaide
Each year, Australian households discard about 2.5 million tonnes of food. Most (73%) of this food waste ends up in landfill.

This is costly and contributes to escalating greenhouse gas emissions, because food waste rotting in landfill produces methane. So reducing household food waste and diverting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
