What is a strong El Niño? Meteorologists anticipate a big impact in winter 2023, but the forecasts don't all agree

By Aaron Levine, Atmospheric Research Scientist, CICOES, University of Washington
Winter is still weeks away, but meteorologists are already talking about a snowy winter ahead in the southern Rockies and the Sierra Nevada. They anticipate more storms in the U.S. South and Northeast, and warmer, drier conditions across the already dry Pacific Northwest and the upper Midwest.

One phrase comes up repeatedly with these projections:


The Conversation
