Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France Delivers Mixed Messages on Justice for Victims of Grave Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The entrance to the French National Assembly in Paris, February 5, 2023. © 2023 Sipa via AP Images France’s parliament has approved changes to legislation that will allow for easier prosecution of serious crimes, such as war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide. However, while some changes provide a step forward, not all the restrictions that prevent France’s justice system from pursuing the prosecution of serious crimes have been addressed. The investigation and prosecution of grave crimes in France has been based on a 2010 law that hampered the ability of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Morocco's and Africa's triumph co-hosting the FIFA World Cup 2030 with Spain and Portugal
~ Hamas: what you need to know about the group that attacked Israel
~ Astronomers have learned lots about the universe − but how do they study astronomical objects too distant to visit?
~ How Chicana women artists have often used the figure of the Virgin of Guadalupe for political messages
~ Vaccines against COVID-19, the seasonal flu and RSV are our best chance of preventing a winter surge
~ What is a strong El Niño? Meteorologists anticipate a big impact in winter 2023, but the forecasts don't all agree
~ Horseshoe crab blood is vital for testing intravenous drugs, but new synthetic alternatives could mean pharma won't bleed this unique species dry
~ Climate change could lead to food-related civil unrest in UK within 50 years, say experts
~ Philadelphia bans safe injection sites – evidence suggests keeping drug users on the street could do more harm than good
~ Fortnite’s new in-game Holocaust museum shows us a virtual future for education
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter