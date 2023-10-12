Tolerance.ca
Pakistan: Drop Threat to Deport Afghans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan families leave Pakistan to return to Afghanistan, October 6, 2023.  © 2023 Fareed Khan/AP Photo (New York) – Pakistani authorities’ threats to deport more than one million Afghans puts them at grave risk of being returned to persecution and other abuse, Human Rights Watch said today. Pakistan’s Interior Ministry announced on October 3, 2023, that all migrants living without legal status in Pakistan had 28 days to leave voluntarily or face deportation. Broad calls by Pakistani officials for mass deportation have instigated an increase in police abuse against Afghans,…


© Human Rights Watch -
