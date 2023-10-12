Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Palestinian armed groups must be held accountable for deliberate civilian killings, abductions and indiscriminate attacks

By Amnesty International
Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups flagrantly violated international law and displayed a chilling disregard for human life by carrying out cruel and brutal crimes including mass summary killings, hostage-taking, and launching indiscriminate rocket attacks into Israel, Amnesty International said today. With evidence still emerging of the horrors that unfolded in southern Israel, Amnesty International will continue its investigations in order to determine the full range of […] The post Israel: Palestinian armed groups must be held accountable for deliberate civilian killings, abductions…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mexican government faces criticism for blocking portions of the safe internet
~ Grattan on Friday: Did Anthony Albanese realise what a rough journey this referendum would be?
~ The Reckoning: I've interviewed over 50 actors who've played real people and Steve Coogan's Savile is the most contentious
~ The cost of living crisis can't wait for the next election: three key issues the UK government needs to tackle now
~ Marathon under 2 hours is closer than ever – scientist shows how Kenya’s Kiptum tests human limits
~ How – and why – did homosexual behaviour evolve in humans and other animals?
~ Gaza’s unyielding reality: Sparrows, sirens, and survival
~ 3 key moments in Indigenous political history Victorian school students didn't learn about
~ For generations, killer whales and First Nations hunted whales together. Now we suspect the orca group has gone extinct
~ Venus and Adonis: this 'play within a plague' about Shakespeare is wildly romantic, erotic and colourful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter