Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 key moments in Indigenous political history Victorian school students didn't learn about

By Mati Keynes, McKenzie Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Archie Thomas, Chancellor's Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Beth Marsden, Postdoctoral Research Fellow
Samara Hand, PhD Candidate - UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
For over 100 years, the Victorian school curriculum has failed to give generations of students the chance to learn about Indigenous political movements.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
