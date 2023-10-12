Tolerance.ca
Treadmill, exercise bike, rowing machine: what's the best option for cardio at home?

By Lewis Ingram, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of South Australia
Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, University of South Australia
Saravana Kumar, Professor in Allied Health and Health Services Research, University of South Australia
Cardio, short for cardiovascular exercise, refers to any form of rhythmic physical activity that increases your heart rate and breathing so the heart and lungs can deliver oxygen to the working muscles. Essentially, it’s the type of exercise that gets you huffing and puffing – and fills many people with dread.

People often do cardio to lose weight, but it’s associated with a variety of health benefits including reducing the risk of heart disease,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
