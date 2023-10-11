Politicians come and go, but the clock is now ticking on long-promised pharmacare
By Nav Persaud, Canada Research Chair in Health Justice at the University of Toronto and staff physician at St. Michael’s Hospital in Unity Health Toronto, University of Toronto
Steven G. Morgan, Professor, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
A national procurement program for essential medicines could provide a principled, evidence-based solution to the current challenges facing a national pharmacare program in Canada.
- Wednesday, October 11, 2023