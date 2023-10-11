Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ Election 2023: final polls suggest NZ First likely kingmaker as the left makes late gains

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
With two days of the campaign left, what had earlier seemed like a relatively predictable election has narrowed considerably, with several variables potentially influencing the outcome.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How did Israeli intelligence miss Hamas' preparations to attack? A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence works
~ How oil companies put the responsibility for climate change on consumers
~ It's time to banish the notwithstanding clause, the slow killer of Canada's rule of law
~ Politicians come and go, but the clock is now ticking on long-promised pharmacare
~ World News in Brief: recovery efforts in Ukraine, human rights in Sudan and WHO report
~ Guide to the classics: Ruth Park’s Harp in the South is a story about Aboriginal Country
~ How drone submarines are turning the seabed into a future battlefield
~ A successful energy transition depends on managing when people use power. So how do we make demand more flexible?
~ Our research shows the number of history academics in Australia has dropped by at least 31% since 1989
~ What makes a good political leader – and how can we tell before voting?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter