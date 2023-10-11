Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: recovery efforts in Ukraine, human rights in Sudan and WHO report

In Ukraine, a UN team on the ground is working closely with the Government, local authorities, the private sector, and communities – including youth groups – to boost the country’s massive recovery efforts.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guide to the classics: Ruth Park’s Harp in the South is a story about Aboriginal Country
~ How drone submarines are turning the seabed into a future battlefield
~ A successful energy transition depends on managing when people use power. So how do we make demand more flexible?
~ Our research shows the number of history academics in Australia has dropped by at least 31% since 1989
~ What makes a good political leader – and how can we tell before voting?
~ 3 things the disability royal commission missed: health, transport, day programs
~ 'We should be listening': the long history of Liberal innovation – and failure – on Indigenous policy
~ Qantas won't like it, but Australian travellers could be about to get a better deal on flights
~ The rising cost of living is eroding brand loyalty as consumers seek more cost-effective alternatives
~ Iran: Rights experts ‘dismayed’ over continued imprisonment of Nobel Laureate Mohammadi
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter