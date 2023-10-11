How drone submarines are turning the seabed into a future battlefield
By Adam Bartley, Postdoctoral Fellow, RMIT Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation, RMIT University
Matthew Warren, Director, RMIT University Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation, RMIT University
A 12-tonne fishing boat weighs anchor three kilometres off the port of Adelaide. A small crew huddles over a miniature submarine, activates the controls, primes the explosives, and releases it into the water. The underwater drone uses sensors and sonar to navigate towards its pre-programmed target: the single, narrow port channel responsible for the state’s core fuel supply …
You can guess the rest. A blockage, an accident, an explosion – any could be catastrophic for Australia, a country that conducts 99%…
- Wednesday, October 11, 2023