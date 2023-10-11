The rising cost of living is eroding brand loyalty as consumers seek more cost-effective alternatives
By Seung Hwan (Mark) Lee, Professor and Associate Dean of Engagement & Inclusion, Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Omar H. Fares, Lecturer in the Ted Rogers School of Retail Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Once a cornerstone for many food retailers, brand loyalty is eroding as consumers prioritize cost savings over long-term brand relationships.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 11, 2023