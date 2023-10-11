Tolerance.ca
The afterglow of an explosive collision between giant planets may have been detected in a far-off star system

By Simon Lock, NERC Research Fellow, School of Earth Sciences, University of Bristol
Matthew Kenworthy, Associate professor in Astronomy, Leiden University
Zoe Leinhardt, Associate Professor, School of Physics, University of Bristol
The afterglow of a massive collision between two giant planets may have been detected for the first time. The wreckage of the collision could eventually cool and form an entirely new planet. If the observation is confirmed, it provides an amazing opportunity to watch the birth of a new world in real time and open a window into how planets form.

In December 2021, astronomers watching an otherwise unremarkable sun-like star saw it begin to flicker. For a few months, the visible light (the light we can see with our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
