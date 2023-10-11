Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How morbid curiosity can lead people to conspiracy theories

By Joe Stubbersfield, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Winchester
Coltan Scrivner, Behavioral Scientist, Arizona State University
Do you like scary movies, true crime podcasts, or violent sports? Research has shown that a major part of the attraction is their appeal to morbid curiosity.

Engaging with frightening media and the emotions it creates in a safe setting can help people alleviate anxiety and build psychological resilience. However, our recent research, published in the British Journal of Psychology, shows that a heightened interest in learning about threats can also lead people to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
